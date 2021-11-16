Social Work students prep community hygiene kits

As befits their future career paths, members of East Central University’s Social Work Student Association (SWSA) are finding new ways to make a difference outside the classroom.
The SWSA’s latest project is to assemble and deliver personal hygiene kits to members of the community’s disadvantaged population. The project is also intended to bring attention to “Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week,” which this year is November 13-21.
“The idea for this came about after hearing reports from our local community agencies about an increase in homelessness,” said Dr. Destany Schafer-Morgan, ECU Social Work instructor and field director. “Our students wanted to help meet their needs anyway they could.”
Every semester at ECU, the SWSA identifies a need in the community and works to address it. This is the first semester the group has assembled hygiene kits, along with help from the ECU Wesley student organization. The kits include personal sanitary items and information cards on services available to the disadvantaged in this area.
“It was such a blessing to be able to partner with ECU Wesley to assemble and distribute these hygiene kits to our community members in need,” Schafer-Morgan said.
In addition to the hygiene kits, the SWSA is also collaborating with Ada Homeless Services to launch a toilet paper drive for those in need. This effort will take place this week as well. This kind of community involvement is a tradition at ECU and especially among the Social Work students, Schafer-Morgan said.
“Through organizing and participating in community service events, our Social Work students get immersed into the field of actual social work,” she said. “They also become more familiar with the particular needs facing our community.”
To learn more about how you can help, please visit www.adahomelessservices.org. To begin a journey toward an ECU Social Work degree, please visit www.ecok.edu/apply.
