One local gym solved the problem of meeting while their facilities are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elite Gym and Training, a 24-hour gym in Ada, is holding exercise sessions at Wintersmith Park’s amphitheater, where participants can work out at safe social distances.
“Our social distancing is working out fine,” gym owner Becky Crabtree said. “I’m just trying to keep the girls motivated with what’s going on right now.”
About 10 of the gym’s women’s group members spread out and exercised at the park, some lifting weights, others running or doing lunges up and down the steps of the amphitheater.
“It’s a challenge. Most of my women have chosen to stay home, so I check out weights and dumbbells to them,” Crabtree said. “I send them a workout at home. We’ll continue to meet at the park.
“I’m just trying to keep them motivated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.