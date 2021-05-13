Southern Oklahoma Addiction Recovery (SOAR) is pleased to announce the opening of our third women’s sober living house located at 313 W 8th.
Adjacent to our first two women’s houses, this gives SOAR women’s sober living program a total of 20 beds. The Hatton House, as it will be called, is named for David Hatton who has been a strong supporter of SOAR since our inception back in 2008.
The SOAR program has two components; a men’s therapeutic work program, and the women’s sober living program. Our programs were created to give the judicial system an alternative to prison for non-violent drug and alcohol offenders.
Everyone is required to work, stay sober, and follow the rules of the program. Most of clients are court ordered here for at least six months.
SOAR had 45 graduates last year and there is a waiting list for men and women needing our program.
There is also a waiting list of businesses wanting to use our workers as local employers know the SOAR clients arrive on time and work hard every day.
SOAR has not only survived this past difficult year but has actually grown. This is due to the hard work of the SOAR staff, the great support of the Ada community, and the cooperation of the judicial systems we serve.
SOAR plans to continue to successfully grow to meet a very real need by providing a positive atmosphere for drug and alcohol recovery.
