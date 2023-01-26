Snow totals in the area from Tuesday’s storm varied from two to five inches, including about three inches in Byng, and more than six inches just south of Ada, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow totals nearly six inches south of Ada, about three inches in Byng
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
