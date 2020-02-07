Area schools closed Wednesday and Thursday due to heavy snowfall. Some preliminary estimates by the National Weather Service put snowfall totals at four to six inches in and around Ada, among the highest in the state.
Parents and children took advantage of the weather to try out sleds and play in the snow. Some of the younger children had never seen this much snow at one time.
Schools closed in the area included Ada, Allen, Byng, Coalgate, Konawa, Latta, Roff, Stonewall, Stratford, Tupelo, Vanoss, East Central University, and Monte Vista Academy.
The precipitation tapered off late Wednesday. Friday and Saturday’s forecasts include high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.