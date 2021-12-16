The morning after a day of wild, weird, record-shattering weather across the country left Adans coughing and sniffling as a pall of smoke filled the air in every direction.
Several area fire departments were called in investigate the smoke Thursday morning, which they discovered was evenly distributed in all directions, and probably originated when the wind shifted Wednesday night as a cold front passed, dragging smoke from fires that burned across several states to the north Wednesday.
Record-setting winds, severe thunderstorms, and tornadoes roared across the upper Mississippi Valley Wednesday.
The Ada area forecast calls for rain moving into the area Friday and Friday night, with low temperatures in the 20s by Sunday night.
