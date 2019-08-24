Ada Public Library officials are set to take the wraps off of a sought-after public exhibit Tuesday, launching a series of water-related events that will run through Oct. 12.
Smithsonian Institution’s traveling Water/Ways exhibit takes a deep look at this essential component of life on our planet, which powers the environment’s engine, impacts climate and helps shape and sculpt the landscape.
A kick-off celebration is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Rennie Street in front of the Ada Public Library and at Juliana Park at Main and Rennie streets. The opening ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks, information tables, games, crafts and splash pads for the kids will all be include in the free event.
Opening ceremonies will include a Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting, a city of Ada proclamation and a performance by the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe. The winners of the Ada Arts Council Art Show will be announced during opening ceremonies.
The exhibit will remain on display in the library’s McKeel Center through Oct. 12.
Themed events will be held periodically throughout the exhibit.
Ada Art Council Fall Art Show
The community is invited to join the Ada Arts Council for its first Members Art Show.
This juried show will announce its winners Tuesday at the Opening Ceremony. The exhibit will open to the public at 4 p.m. Tuesday and runs through noon on Sept. 7. Come out and celebrate the world of water with Ada’s fine artists.
Let’s Talk About It,
Oklahoma!
This is a book discussion like no other. Made available through Oklahoma Humanities, the themes available are almost endless. This fall’s series, consisting of five titles, titled “Wade In The Water” was developed by Oklahoma City University’s Dr. Mark Davies. The books are available to borrow at no charge through the library and without the requirement of a library card. The group meets each month for a lively discussion, great food (meal provided) and wonderful company. The first discussion is scheduled to begin at 5:30 Aug. 22 and meets monthly on the following dates: Sept. 12; Oct. 15; Nov. 14; and Dec. 17. For more information, ask at the library’s front desk.
Popsicle Boat Build
Pull out your creativity and put on your Captain’s hat, it’s boat building time. Ada Library Friends is sponsoring the Water/Ways Boat Build. There are several categories, from creativity to speed, for all ages. Teachers are welcome to make this a class project. Competition will take place at the library beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Popsicles kits, including rules/application forms, are available beginning Aug. 27 at the library’s front desk.
Water Walk @ Wintersmith Park with Dr. Bruce Moring
Take this opportunity to explore the many unique life forms that call Wintersmith Park and its lake their home. Participants of this guided tour will meet and depart from the stage, located at the northeast corner of the park, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. This adventure hike will wrap up back at the stage in time for Music in the Park at 6 p.m.
Ada Arts Council Watercolor Workshop
Ever think about exploring the art of watercolor painting, or do you already enjoy the craft but would like to meet others? The Ada Arts Council is offering two opportunities to pick up a brush and dive in. The first is a Water/Ways Watercolor Workshop for Kids that begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7. This activity will be led by Miller Art Studio. The second workshop is Cupcakes & Color, a family event that start at 5:30, Sept. 10. Both events will be held in the Large Meeting room at the Ada Public Library. In addition to being free and open to the public, all supplies will be provided. However, individuals are asked to RSVP. Contact the front desk of the library at 580-436-8125 to sign up today!
History of Ada’s Water
Did you know that some of the first pipe that brought water to the area from Byrd Mills was made out of wood? This is just one of the many facts that give Ada a rich and somewhat colorful relationship with water. Take a step back into time and explore both the history and impact this vital resource has had in making Ada what it is today. This community developed exhibit will be open to the public during regular library hours beginning Sept. 9 and extending through Oct. 12.
Family Movie Night
Bring the family out to see one of Disney’s biggest and most fondly remembered movies where the classic literary tale of a family shipwrecked on a deserted tropical island is brought to life. Using teamwork and ingenuity, they skillfully overcome the obstacles of nature and transform their new home into a “civilized” community. But the ultimate challenge lies ahead, when a band of cutthroat pirates threaten to destroy the family’s makeshift paradise. Follow the smell of popcorn to join us at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 in the Large Meeting Room at the Ada Public Library.
Native American
Storytellers
Nothing beats a good story. Join the Chickasaw Nation Storytellers as they bring their cultural relationship with water to life in these spellbinding tales. The Storyteller will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the Ada Public Library. This is one event for the whole family that you won’t want to miss.
For the Waters We Know and Love: A Multi-Media Presentation
In conjunction with the Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit, the Ada Public Library hosts ECU Professor Ken Hada, who will present a screening of watercolors plein air, using the water from the White River. Originating at its spring source in the Boston Mountains in north Arkansas, the presentation journeys 700 plus miles downstream eventually merging with the Mississippi Delta. Consisting of 42 original watercolor plein air, with commentary and poetic response, this collaborative project presents stunning, colorful artwork and thoughtful commentary on the value of all waters we know and love, inspiring our responsible association with natural resources. This event will be held at the Ada Public Library, Tuesday, Oct. 1, with a kick-off event at 5:30 with refreshments and a presentation to follow at 6 p.m.
