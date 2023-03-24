As a state, Oklahoma has appeared in numerous Hollywood movies. “Oklahoma!” and “The Grapes of Wrath,” of course. “Oklahoma Crude,” “Black Gold” and multiple oil-soaked dramas. “The Oklahoma Kid,” “Take Me Back to Oklahoma” and a stampede of westerns. “Tumbleweeds,” “Far and Away” and land run sagas galore.
And the state’s two largest cities, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, have been in scores of screenplays.
Not to be out done by its two largest siblings, Oklahoma’s smaller towns have also popped up in motion pictures for more than a century.
“Stillwater,” released in 2021, was the most prominent and recent, using the Payne County city for its title and the home of Oscar-winner Matt Damon and Oscar-nominee Abigail Breslin. Nothing says Stillwater like a Sonic footlong cheese coney with mustard and onions, the Oklahoma State University band, and cleaning up after a tornado.
Years earlier, movie goers saw the release of “The Stranger from Ponca City,” a 1947 B-western starring the Durango Kid, and “The Lawton Story,” a 1949 home-grown story about the annual passion play in the Wichita Mountains.
With the Academy Awards season, what better time to test your knowledge of Oklahoma town appearances -- at least in a fleeting cameo of them -- in cinema. Here is a 12-question multiple choice with answers at the end. Good luck!
1. The Bank Robbery (1908) features galloping outlaws robbing a bank, with local citizens recruited as bystanders, in:
A. Ardmore
B. Guymon
C. Perkins
D. Cache
2. The Passing of the Oklahoma Outlaws (1915) features even more ambitious outlaws robbing a train and a bank in:
A. Dover and Pawnee
B. Maud and Konawa
C. Norman and Purcell
D. Ada and Durant
3. “If Claremore is as charming as its women, I’d certainly like to see it.” Will Rogers’ wife and daughter elicit this response from a flirting guest in:
A. They Had to See Paris (1929)
B. So This is London (1930)
C. Ambassador Bill (1931)
D. State Fair (1933)
4. “We leave for Bowlegs immediately, gentlemen!” From which Academy Award-winning best picture did this quote appear toward its dramatic conclusion?
A. Cimarron (1931)
B. Rain Man (1989)
C. Dances with Wolves (1990)
D. Unforgiven (1991)
5. “Come to my town, Sapulpa! I will show you more life there in five minutes than you will see in Kansas City in 10 years.” An oil baron uses this line in an attempt to win the affections of a schoolteacher during:
A. Boomtown (1940)
B. In Old Oklahoma (1943)
C. Take Me Back to Tulsa (1944)
D. Jim Thorpe, All American (1951)
6. The Searchers (1956). John Wayne’s classic character Ethan Edwards laments about multiple sites where he has attempted to locate his niece who has been kidnapped by Comanches. One futile trip was to:
A. Fort Reno
B. Anadarko Agency
C. McAlester
D. Fort Towson
7. The Kansas City Massacre (1975) features Oklahoma-born Dale Robertson as a frustrated federal agent trying to sort through false leads in his search for bank robber Charles “Pretty Boy” Floyd. One city where a sighting was reported:
A. Boley
B. Woodward
C. Harrah
D. Chickasha
8. Rooster Cogburn (1975) was a tepid sequel to the original True Grit but the people in this town may have noticed the title character references their home:
A. Talihina
B. Tahlequah
C. Marlow
D. Webber Falls
9. “Okie from Muskogee,” the Merle Haggard classic song, is heard on the radio, prompting a brief dispute among folks in:
A. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)
B. The Outsiders (1983)
C. Platoon (1986)
D. Thelma & Louise (1991)
10. Twister (1996) was a tremendous box-office success and gave a little wind-blown notoriety to these two towns:
A. Wakita and Fairview
B. Alva and Amorita
C. Stilwell and Sallisaw
D. Elk City and Hinton
11. “So this here’s Kingfisher. It’s just like you said. Quiet and friendly.” But not all is well for the characters in:
A. Cheyenne Autumn (1964)
B. Bonnie & Clyde (1967)
C. Far and Away (1992)
D. Eye of God (1997)
12. “I dare them to nest in Enid, Oklahoma” is declared toward the end of:
1. The Birds (1963)
2. Chicken Run (2000)
3. Jurassic Park III (2001)
4. Godzilla (2014)
–––
Answers:
1) Cache
2) Dover and Pawnee
3) They Had to See Paris (Will Rogers’ first “talkie” movie)
4) Cimarron
5) In Old Oklahoma
6) Anadarko Agency
7) Harrah (an homage to Dale Robertson’s birthplace)
8) Webber Falls
9) Platoon
10) Wakita and Fairview
11) Eye of God
12) Jurassic Park III
This is far from a complete list. Seminole shows up in Pretty Boy Floyd (1960), Crescent in Silkwood (1983), and Kinta in “The Newton Brothers (1998), as a few examples.
For a deeper dive into Oklahoma’s relationship with movie production, “Shot in Oklahoma: A Century of Sooner State Cinema,” by John Wooley (University of Oklahoma Press) 2011, is an excellent resource.
