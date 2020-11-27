Slow cooker meal makes holiday entertaining a breeze

The holidays wouldn’t be complete without a delicious meal to share with family and friends. A holiday roast is often the centerpiece of festive occasions. Having a go-to recipe for this classic main course makes holiday preparations that much easier.
Utilizing a slow cooker to make a beef roast reduces time spent in the kitchen, affording hosts more opportunities to mingle with their guests. That’s just the idea behind this recipe for “Beef Roast With Dark Rum Sauce” from “Crock•Pot® 356 Year-Round Recipes” (Publications International, Ltd) by Crock•Pot Kitchens.
Beef roast with
dark rum sauce
Makes 6 servings
1teaspoon ground allspice
1⁄2teaspoon salt
1⁄2teaspoon black pepper
1⁄4teaspoon ground cloves
1beef rump roast (about 3 pounds)
2tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1cup dark rum, divided
1⁄2cup beef broth
2cloves garlic, minced
2whole bay leaves, broken in half
1⁄2cup packed dark brown sugar
1⁄4cup lime juice
1. In a small bowl, combine allspice, salt, pepper, and cloves. Rub spices onto all sides of roast.
2. Heat oil in skillet over medium heat until hot. Sear beef on all sides, turning as it browns. Transfer to a slow cooker. Add 1⁄2 cup rum, broth, garlic, and bay leaves. Cover; cook on low 1 hour.
3. In a small bowl, combine remaining 1⁄2 cup rum, brown sugar and lime juice, stirring well. Pour over roast. Continue cooking on low 4 to 6 hours, or until beef is fork-tender. Baste beef occasionally with sauce.
4. Remove and slice roast. Spoon sauce over beef to serve.
