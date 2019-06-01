Six-year-old Jaxley Babb is getting her wish.
Babb, who recently finished a course of treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, is preparing for the adventure of a lifetime — a shopping spree at the American Girl Doll Store in New York City, sponsored by Make-A-Wish Oklahoma.
Gem Jewelers hosted a last-minute send-off party for Babb Thursday.
“She’s so excited. She can’t wait ‘til Monday,” said Babb’s mother, Ashley Rambo. “Monday is her Make-A-Wish trip to New York City, to the American Girl Store. Then she’ll get to see the Statue of Liberty. We’ll come back on Thursday.”
Make-a-Wish Oklahoma Development Officer Beverly Mullen was on hand to help with the send-off.
“Make-a-Wish grants wishes to children who have a critical illness,” Mullen said. “We are a statewide organization. We grant wishes in all 77 counties of Oklahoma.
“Wishes usually fall into one of several categories: ‘I wish to go, I wish to be, I wish to have, I wish to meet (celebrity wishes)’ ... our number one celebrity wish is WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) wrestler John Cena.”
The organization’s number one wish, overall? A trip to Disney World, Mullen said.
“I personally have never worked on an American Girl Doll wish, so I think this one is really exciting and fun,” she said. “Make-a-Wish has a national partner called Jewelers for Children, and Gem Jewelers is a part of that.”
Rambo said Babb’s acute lymphoblastic leukemia is now in remission — news which makes her upcoming adventure all the better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.