At least six people were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle head-on collision Saturday on State highway 3 east of Stonewall at the Pontotoc-Coal County line.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a 2007 Honda driven by Miranda Fair, 18, of Oklahoma City, was eastbound on highway 3 when, for an unknown reason, went left of center, striking a westbound 2014 GMC pickup driven by Brenden Jackson, 24, of Tupelo. The vehicles collided right-front to right-front.
Fair was transported by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, where she was treated and released. A passenger in Fair's vehicle, identified as a 17-year-old male of Houston, Texas, was transported by AirEvac to OU Medical center in Oklahoma City, and admitted in critical condition with leg, head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
Jackson was transported by Coal County EMS to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Three passengers in Jackson's vehicle, identified as a juvenile female, 13, of Coalgate, a juvenile female, 7, of Sulphur, and a Juvenile male, 5, of Stratford, were injured. The 13-year-old was transported by AirEvac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with leg injuries. The other two juveniles were transported to local hospitals, treated and released.
Fair and her juvenile passenger were pinned in their vehicle for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by Ada Fire Department using the Hurst tool.
The cause of collision remains under investigation. Both vehicles were equipped with seatbelts, which were in use in both vehicles.
The incident was being investigated by Trooper Brian Bagwell of the Pontotoc County detachment of Troop F, assisted by Trooper Josh Christian of the Traffic Homicide Division. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department, the Coal County Sheriff's Department, the Stonewall Fire Department, and the Tupelo Fire Department also responded to the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.