Chickasaw Nation support for the arts can be seen throughout Oklahoma in dedicated and impromptu galleries exhibiting a host of Native American artwork.
Listed are some of the most talked-about Chickasaw galleries.
Exhibit C Native, Gallery & Gifts
Placed in the Bricktown entertainment district in Oklahoma City, Exhibit C Native Gallery & Gifts is a 4,000-square-foot art gallery and retail space. Exhibit C Native Gallery & Gifts highlights talented Native American artists who represent communities throughout the United States. Pottery, jewelry, painting and clothing are highlights of the authentic works from these talented artists. All artwork is available for purchase. The retail shop carries Chickasaw Press books, Pendleton products and Bedré fine chocolate.
Exhibit C Native Gallery & Gifts is located at 1 E. Sheridan, Suite 100. For more information, visit ExhibitCgallery.com or call (405) 767-8900.
Chokma’si Gallery
Located in downtown Ada, Chokma’si Gallery is a Chickasaw Nation facility housing an art gallery with authentic works handcrafted by renowned Chickasaw artists. The gallery features a retail area offering unique handmade artwork. Jewelry, wood turned pens, pottery, sculpture, photography, paintings, prints and textiles are all available for purchase.
Chokma’si also provides opportunities to learn about Chickasaw and Southeastern art. Art enthusiasts are encouraged to browse the gallery or sign up for art classes available at the gallery.
Chokma’si Gallery is located at 201 N. Broadway. For more information, call (580) 272-5520.
ARTesian Gallery and Studios
The ARTesian Gallery & Studios offers nearly 7,400 square feet of space to celebrate and share a variety of art. The ARTesian Gallery & Studios features an art gallery, classroom space, reception area and retail space.
Designed to assist and promote Chickasaw and other artists, the building provides the space and equipment needed to create works of art, including a pottery studio and five studio spaces, which are available for artists to rent. The gallery area provides a venue for artists to display and market their work, as well as a reception area for “meet the artist” events and gallery art shows.
Supplies for creating all types of art, from high-quality paint brushes and watercolors to crayons and coloring books, are available in the retail shop. Visitors can also purchase contemporary jewelry, books, music and more created by Chickasaw and Native American artists.
The ARTesian Gallery and Studios is located at 100 W. Muskogee St., Sulphur. For more information, call (580) 622-8040.
Aapisa’ Art Gallery
The Aapisa’ Art Gallery is home to fine art and rotating exhibits for visitors to enjoy. The Aapisa’ Art Gallery is a beautifully designed area with more than 1,200 square feet of exhibit space adorned with architectural details such as wood, copper and stone that is integrated throughout the campus.
The Aapisa’ Art Gallery is located at the Chickasaw Cultural Center, 867 Charles Cooper Memorial Road, Sulphur. For more information, call (580) 622-7130.
Chickasaw National Capitol
Today, the historic Chickasaw National Capitol serves as a museum.
The largest exhibit focuses on Chickasaw government history from 1856-1907, with accurate replicas of Chickasaw Gov. Douglas H. Johnston’s office and the national secretary’s vault. Other exhibits include the Chickasaw Governors’ portraits exhibit, the rotating photography exhibit and the Chickasaw National Well exhibit.
The Chickasaw National Capitol is located at 411 W. 9th St., Tishomingo. For more information, call (580) 371-9835.
The Chickasaw Council House Museum
A vast collection of Chickasaw art and artifacts is kept on display at the Chickasaw Council House Museum. Experience the first Chickasaw Council House built in Indian Territory, artifacts tracing the history and culture of the Chickasaw people and contemporary Chickasaw artwork.
The museum gift shop offers a variety of souvenirs, books, music and Chickasaw language materials. The gift shop includes pottery, jewelry, beadwork and other artwork by Chickasaw artists that is available for purchase.
The Chickasaw Council House Museum is located at 209 N. Fisher Ave., Tishomingo. For more information, call (580) 371-3351.
