Sisters raise money to help Stonewall Elementary students

Stonewall Elementary School recently had the opportunity to experience an extraordinary act of kindness and generosity.
In a world where we mostly hear about all of the negativity in the world, two sisters, Nevaeh and Alana Hughes showed an entire school that even a child can make a difference in the world. Nevaeh is a second-grade student in Mrs. Farris’s class. Alana is in Mrs. Thomas’ kindergarten class.
It came as a shock to them that some of their friends would not have the money to be able to purchase a book from the Stonewall Elementary Book Fair that week. In a matter of minutes, the sisters decided to raise money so that every student in the elementary would be able to receive a free book at the elementary book fair that was being held on campus.
Along with the help of their parents, Justin and Courtney, the girls raised a total of $1,210 through a GoFundMe account and donations from the community in matter of just a few days. Every student in the elementary was allowed to pick a free book of their choice because of the generosity of these two special girls.
It was so much fun to see the surprise and excitement on each student’s face when they were told they could have a free book from the book fair. The students couldn’t believe that someone would do something that nice for them. A lot of the students had never had the opportunity to purchase from the book fair, and this made the day even better!
The sisters already have plans to do this again for the next book fair, but only bigger and better.
Nevaeh and Alana are truly an inspiration to every student and staff member at Stonewall. They reminded us that one act of kindness can make someone smile. All of the staff and administration at Stonewall Elementary are so proud to have these girls be a part of our school!
