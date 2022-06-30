Show your American spirit at OBI donor centers

Show your pride in America and help your community this holiday with Oklahoma Blood Institute! While all blood types are appreciated, we have a special need for O-Negative donors right now.
Donate Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 3, at any Oklahoma Blood Institute donor center to receive a limited-edition, ¾ sleeve All-American Blood Donor t-shirt and a free camp chair! Plus, donors will receive their choice of one free ticket to Science Museum Oklahoma or Frontier City, or two free tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.
“The summer months put incredible stress on the blood supply and it is impacted even more during summer holidays, when not as many folks are thinking about giving blood. The lives of people needing blood in our hospitals could easily be in jeopardy without help before the 4th of July holiday,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Please note that only those who donate at an OBI donor center will be eligible.
Oklahoma Blood Institute Donor Center Locations:
Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.
Ardmore, 2235 Merrick Dr.
Edmond, 3409 S. Broadway
Enid, 301 E. Cherokee
Lawton, 211 SW A. Ave.
Oklahoma City (Central), 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.
Oklahoma City (North), 5105 N. Portland
Norman, 1004 24th Ave. NW
Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st St.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the 6th-largest independent blood center in the nation, providing more than 90% of Oklahoma’s blood supply to over 160 hospitals and medical facilities.
Donating blood takes about an hour and can save up to three lives. Donors can make appointments and find donation locations at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
