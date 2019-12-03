Emergency personnel responded to a shots fired call Tuesday morning on West 12th Street in Ada. Initial reports indicate three individuals were injured in the incident, including a police officer, though reports indicate the officer was not seriously injured.
Ada Police, Lighthorse Police, Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers closed more than two blocks in the 800 block of West 12th. Crime scene tape was visible around a house in the middle of the block.
This is a developing story. Watch this site for additional details.
