Ada police are investigating after someone fired multiple gunshots through the windows of a 7th Street home Monday.
Records indicate police were called to an area of west 7th Street around 10:52 p.m. Monday, after Central Dispatch received several reports of gunshots in the area.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said when officers arrived, they found shell casings (on the ground) and bullet holes in the windows of a home in the 800 block of west 7th Street.
Bratcher said no one was injured and the incident remains under investigation.
