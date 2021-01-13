Shooting, kidnapping leads to felony charges

An Ada man received a slew of felony charges recently after he allegedly kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and fired a gun at her current boyfriend.
Timmie Lee Runnels, 30, was charged Thursday with shooting with intent to kill, kidnapping, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
The incident occurred Jan. 5 on the west side of Ada. Police were called at 9:50 p.m. to what was initially reported as a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Egypt Road and Hawk Circle Drive.
After speaking with the reporting person, police then responded to the south side of town to speak with one of the victims.
According to Ada Police Officer Michael Lindsey, the man told police he drove his girlfriend to a convenience store at West Main and Oak Street to meet with her ex-boyfriend -- Runnels. He told police Runnels walked up to the passenger side of his vehicle while holding a gun.
The man said his girlfriend wanted to exit the car to speak to Runnels and "talk him down." When the current boyfriend exited his vehicle, he said Runnels pointed the pistol at him and ordered his ex-girlfriend to get into his (Runnels') car. Runnels then reportedly left the scene with his ex-girlfriend.
The current boyfriend gave chase, following Runnels and the woman. While driving on various Ada streets, Runnels reportedly fired shots at the victim's car, once at West First Street and North Bluff, then again in the 1100 block of Egypt Road.
The man said he started having car trouble and lost sight of Runnels' vehicle near the intersection of Cradduck and Pine Street.
Lindsey said while taking the report, he was informed that Coal County Sheriff's Deputies had located Runnels and his ex-girlfriend. Runnels was taken into custody and deputies said there were spent shell casings in the vehicle within plain sight.
Runnels is being held at the Pontotoc County Justice Center without bail.
According to court records, Runnels' previous felony charges include domestic assault and battery, drug possession, assault, drug distribution and firearm possession after previous felony convictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.