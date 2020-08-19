Two trucks full of personal protective equipment (PPE) arrived Tuesday morning at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex. The equipment was unloaded into the small animal barn.
“Our mission today is receiving a shipment of PPE from the state,” Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier said. “It’s been allocated to all the schools in our eight county area.”
As the shipments arrive, staff sorted it by county, so all the equipment for each school district in that county will be in one spot.
The gear included adult facemasks, child masks, small, medium, large, and extra large rubber gloves, face shields, and gowns. The equipment came from the Oklahoma Emergency Management warehouse, and was part of the $25 million Oklahoma Received in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding.
“Starting Wednesday, all the counties are going to come in and pick up their stuff and take it to their schools,” Letellier said. “We’re trying to get all the emergency management directors to come and get the PPE for their schools, so we don’t have a crowd of schools, but just one EM director taking it back to their county.
“Pontotoc County Schools will get their stuff on Friday,” Letellier said. “I made an agreement with them to get everybody else out of here first, and then they can come in on Friday.”
The eight counties receiving PPE from the shipment include Pontotoc, Seminole, Hughes, Garvin, Murray, Johnston, Marshall, and Love. Ada Emergency Management, Byng Emergency Management, Chickasaw Nation Emergency Management, and Pontotoc County Emergency Management all had staff on-site Tuesday to prepare the shipments for distribution.
