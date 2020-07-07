Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying burglary suspect

Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance cameras during the overnight burglary of a Stonewall business.
Deputies were called to Halls Auto at 100 W. Main St. in Stonewall around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday when the store's owner reported an overnight burglary. Deputies report the owner told them surveillance camera footage showed "someone overnight busted the front glass window and entered the building at (approximately 4 a.m.)." Deputies discovered broken glass on the store's side door as well.
The store owner reported the following items missing from the store:
• Jonsered Gas Chain Saw
• Socket Set
• Westpoint 10,000 BTU Window AC
Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance camera image to call the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office at 580-332-4169. Callers can remain anonymous.
