Sheriff, OSBI investigating Ada homicide

Authorities are investigating the death of an Ada-area man found unresponsive in his home Monday by concerned relatives.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said deputies were called to a home in the 14,000 block of County Road 3585 around 5 p.m. Monday after relatives found Jerry Taylor, 62, of Ada, lying unresponsive on the floor of his home near the Lazy Acre addition east of Ada.
Christian said relatives went to check on Taylor after not seeing or hearing from him in several days. Upon entering the home and discovering Taylor on the floor, Christian said, the relatives immediately called 911.
“Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and Pontotoc County deputies arrived on scene and determined (Taylor) was deceased,” Christian said. “From what first responders observed, (Taylor) appeared to be a homicide victim.”
Christian requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to process the crime scene and conduct the investigation.
“OSBI agents arrived and worked the crime scene, collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses,” Christian said. “The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.”
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office at 580-332-4169.
