Law enforcement officials are investigating a homicide that occurred in Happyland on Aug. 4 in which a man reportedly shot to death his older brother.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said John David Carpenter, 50, Ada, shot his brother Paul Randall Carpenter, 58, Ada, and is claiming self-defense.
Deputy Clinton Smee and other law enforcement officers were dispatched to 21913 County Road 1530 at 8:27 p.m. about shots fired call. While en route, Central Dispatch informed law enforcement officers that someone had been shot and was possibly deceased.
Smee arrived on scene, and, after speaking with someone outside, entered a residence along with another deputy.
“Upon entering I observed a male subject later identified as Paul Randall Carpenter lying face down in what appeared to be a pool of blood,” Smee said. “As I bent down to check on him, I heard a voice from behind state, “I am right here.” I turned around and observed a male later identified as John David Carpenter sitting in a chair in the southwest bedroom.
“I approached the male and asked what was going on. John stated that he (Paul) kicked the door in so he shot him and pointed towards Paul.”
Smee said there was a .22 caliber rifle lying on the bed, which he confiscated as evidence.
EMS arrived on the scene and Paul Carpenter was pronounced dead.
Deputies ran a check on John Carpenter and discovered he had arrest warrants through Pontotoc County, so he was arrested and taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
Christian said Carpenter’s bond was set at $250,000.
Deputies said two juveniles were inside the home when the shooting occurred, and one juvenile witnessed the shooting.
Christian said he requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in the matter.
