A man who reportedly led a Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit Wednesday night, then fired a gun at him, later committed suicide during a lengthy standoff.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said 29-year-old Levi Garrett Gallegos was pronounced dead at the scene after he shot himself in the head.
Gallegos was reportedly driving a pickup and pulling another vehicle atop a trailer when Deputy Todd Young attempted to perform a traffic stop at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Main and Asa streets in Ada.
“(Deputy Young) was advised that Gallegos was driving, and we had felony warrants on him (Gallegos),” Christian said. “Gallegos took off going westbound on state Highway 3W.”
Christian said Gallegos then turned north onto County Road 3530, then drove back east on Sandy Creek Drive until he reached a relative’s house, where he pulled into the driveway.
“As soon as they got to the house, (Gallegos) bailed out and started firing (a gun), he fired eight rounds,” Christian said. “He hit (Deputy Young’s) vehicle several times. Fortunately, he did not hit (Deputy Young).”
Christian said Gallegos then ran into the house and wouldn’t come back out. Law enforcement officers were able to get other occupants of the residence outside, then attempted to talk Gallegos into exiting the dwelling.
Ada police, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Chickasaw Lighthorse police also responded.
Christian requested the assistance of the Lighthorse tactical team, which entered the dwelling after several attempts to speak to Gallagos ended with response.
“After we couldn’t make contact, they made entry and discovered Gallegos deceased on the living room floor,” Christian said.
Christian said Young was still driving his vehicle when Gallegos fired upon him.
“Deputy Young is a very fortunate man this morning,” he said. “We found eight spent cartridges at the scene where (Gallegos) was firing from. Only three or four of them hit his vehicle, but two of them, if there’d been an inch difference, it would have killed Todd (Deputy Young.)”
Christian said the pickup Gallegos was driving and the trailer he was pulling was reported stolen out of Norman.
“We had a long history with Levi (Gallegos),” Christian said. “He should have been in prison, he was convicted felon, he’d been through drug court, and all that.”
According to court records, since 2011, Gallegos had been charged in Pontotoc County District Court with nine felonies and seven misdemeanors.
