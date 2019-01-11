A Shawnee woman was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Wednesday night near Konawa.
Wendy Miller was northbound on U.S. Highway 377 when she ran off the east side of the highway one-half mile north of EW 1390 Road, about 4 1/2 miles north and 3 miles east of Konawa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Miller overcorrected, causing her 2019 Ford Explorer to go into a broad slide.
The Explorer went off the west side of the road and struck several trees, according to OHP. The vehicle was equipped with seat belts, which were not in use, but its airbags were deployed.
Miller, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.
