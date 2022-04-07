A Shawnee man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday in Seminole County, approximately two miles west of Konawa.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ty Wallace, 61-year-old Larry Short was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer at approximately 11:26 a.m. at the intersection of at EW 1390 Road and NS 3500 Road. The vehicle was traveling southbound on NS 3500 Road, departed the roadway to left, struck a tree running into creek, leaving driver partially ejected.
Short was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Medical Examiner.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Trooper Wallace is from the Hughes County Detachment of Troop D, and was assisted by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Department, the Seminole Nation Police Department, and the Konawa Fire Department.
