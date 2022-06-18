The Ada Shakespeare Company is back on stage in Wintersmith Park this week with their production of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” The show will open Thursday, June 23, and run through Sunday, June 26, at 7 pm each evening, in the Wintersmith Park Music & Movie Venue. The show is completely free to the public, although there is a suggested donation of $4 per person. In case of inclement weather, the performances will only be canceled in the event of lightning.
This production is directed by ASC veteran Sunnie Dawn Baker and combines traditional Shakespearean language set against costumes, music, and themes from the 1950s to create a laugh-out-loud comedy romp that is sure to delight (though may be inappropriate for small children).
The cast includes Alan Marshall as the scheming Sir John Falstaff; Sam Baker and Lori Roberts as Master and Mistress Ford; Logan Bennett and Melody Marshall as Master and Mistress Page, with Parker Johnson as their daughter, Ann; Robert Shallow, along with suitors Slender, and Fenton will be played by Anthony Choate, Andrew Long, and Alexander Baker; Jermol Marc Courer and Kimberly Wren play Dr. Caius and his assistant, Mistress Quickly; Jesse Enoah Whitedeer, Sunnie Dawn Baker, and Brenda Wilcox portray Pistol, Nym, and Simple; ASC vet Shan Scroggins makes a comeback as Sir Hugh Evans, the Welsh parson, and newcomer Gary Gregg plays the Host of the Garter Inn. Rounding out the cast is Chloe Nickell, Sterling Gregg, Sophia Baker, Gabriel Marshall, Kimberly Billy, Journey Lindsey, and Kristen Nickell as the mischievous fairies.
Sound support has been generously provided by local musician Bill Kelley and engineer Elecktra Stanislava. Set pieces were provided by Jamie Davis and The Lot.
The cast and crew of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” would like to dedicate this production to Margie Beck, a longtime board member of the Ada Shakespeare Company, who passed away in April of this year. Margie provided staunch support to all theatrical productions in the Ada area and her absence will be deeply felt for years to come.
