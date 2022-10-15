Sexual abuse/assault suspect pleads guilty

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced recently that 35-year-old Ryan Christopher Dill of Ada pleaded guilty to federal charges of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.
An indictment alleged that on or about Dec. 25, 2021, the defendant sexually assaulted a victim using force and by placing the victim in fear she would be subjected to death, serious bodily injury, or kidnapping. The indictment further alleged that the defendant assaulted the victim causing her serious bodily injury.
On the day of the assault, the victim showed up at a relative’s residence and had a laceration to her face and blood on her hands. She was taken by Mercy EMS to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center.
An Ada police detective spoke with the victim who said that Dill was the person who had assaulted her. A relative of the victim said she and Dill had been seeing each other “since he got out of jail.”
The victim told police that before she was stabbed, Dill struck her in the back of the head with something hard.
Police collected additional evidence and turned the matter over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the defendant is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Jason A. Robertson, U.S. Magistrate judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the pleas and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Dill was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing.
Assistant United States Attorneys Anthony C. Marek and Caila M. Cleary represented the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.