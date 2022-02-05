Sewell seeks re-election

Dr. Guy Sewell, Incumbent Ada City Councilman for Ward 4, is seeking re-election to the seat he’s held for nearly 10 years.
Sewell has served on the city council since May 2012, and, if re-elected, plans to complete some of the projects and some of the efforts the city has initiated during his time there, he said.
“I think we really need to push forward on economic development, and then of course, I’m always interested in the water/wastewater infrastructure work that we’re doing,” Sewell said. “I think those are really important things that we need to focus on.”
Sewell spoke about the overhaul of the city’s water supply system, which included the replacement of the raw water line between Byrd’s Mill Spring and the Ada water treatment plant; creating some new groundwater wells for the system; and then upgrading many components of the water delivery system to the city.
“We’re looking at some of same infrastructure improvements at the sewage treatment plant,” Sewell said. “It needs some significant work and it will have to kind of be a big project. So we’re doing that, and the city is also actively acquiring additional groundwater rights so we can kind of guarantee our water supply for the future, particularly if we have significant future growth.”
Sewell is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, where he earned a a B.S. in Microbiology with a Minor in Chemistry in 1980, and a Ph.D., in Microbiology in 1987.
He was was a gas research institute post doctoral fellow at the University of Florida, when he heard about an opening at the Robert S. Kerr Environmental Research Center, and moved to Ada in 1988. He worked at Kerr Lab until 2002 as a research scientist and team leader, when he joined the faculty at East Central
University as Professor of Environmental Health Sciences. He continues to teach at ECU, and also does environmental consultation on the side.
Sewell serves on various local boards, clubs and committees including Arbuckle Federal Credit Union (Board Chairman), the Ada Water Resources Board (President). He is also past president of the ECU faculty senate and Ada Sunrise Rotary, and a member of the AAEES and the National Water Resources Association.
“I live in the Ada community with my wife and we have raised our two children here,” Sewell said. “Ada is important to me. I like to give back to the community.”
