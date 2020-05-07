Severe weather threat returns

Updated Thursday morning.
The threat of severe weather returns to the Ada area Thursday, with a slight risk of hail, high winds and a possibility of flash flooding.
“For Thursday we are looking for storms coming through late in the afternoon and evening,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Matthew Day said. “It looks like for Ada the main timing of this event is late in the evening. The main threats are hail, strong winds, and possibly some flash flooding. You’re not going to see the giant hail that southwest Oklahoma may see.”
The slight risk area covers most of Oklahoma and portions of North Texas. Ada is in the slight risk area. The slight risk area is bounded by a larger area of marginal risk.
“The area for the largest hail is even farther west,” Day said. “The forecast for the largest hail is mainly southwest Oklahoma.”
The Thursday forecast for Ada calls for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with an 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening and night. Some storms could produce heavy rainfall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.