Severe weather threat returns Wednesday night into Thursday

The threat of severe weather returned to the Ada area Wednesday night and early Thursday.
The main threats forecast from the National Weather Service for the weather system were damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, and a significant risk of flooding in areas with already saturated grounds from previous rainfall. Ada received more than four inches of rain in the last five days.
“It looks like this evening, we’ll see thunderstorms develop west of Ada along the Red River,” said Meteorologist Randy Bower of the National Weather Service in Norman. “There is a potential for severe thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds, maybe some tornadoes. That’ll be through the evening. By the time we get to late evening and overnight, storms should begin to grow into a line of storms that will move across north Texas and most of Oklahoma. Timing for Ada is a little bit difficult to assess, but into the overnight hours is when thunderstorms should move through Ada.”
Bower said damaging winds were the most significant threat for the Ada area.
“We can’t rule out, just because of the instability and windshear, a couple of tornadoes,” Bower said. “There should some fairly heavy rainfall rates with these storms, so flooding is a possibility. The good news is that these storms should move through the area fairly quickly.”
Pontotoc County was in the slight risk area for severe weather. A large swath of Oklahoma to the west in an area from Oklahoma City to Ardmore to Altus and stretching into north Texas was included in an enhanced risk area.
