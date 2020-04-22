Update, 2:45 p.m. Wednesday: a tornado watch has been issued for southern Oklahoma and north Texas that includes the Ada area. The watch is in effect until 9 p.m.
The severe weather threat for Ada and the surrounding areas increased Wednesday to include the possibility of hail, high winds, flooding, and tornadoes.
"This morning we've had some showers and thunderstorms pop up. It's been intensifying until it barely gets to severe criteria, then drops back below severe limits," Alex Zwink, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Norman, said.
A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect Wednesday until 3 p.m. The watch area extends across central and eastern Oklahoma, including the Ada area.
"This watch is mostly for severe hail and damaging winds," Zwink said.
"This afternoon we expect another round of severe weather, probably after 4 p.m." Zwink said. "We're really concerned about all hazards; hail, high winds, flooding, and the possibility of tornadoes.
"Make sure you are storm-ready today, that you have ways to receive alerts and you have your storm plan ready for this afternoon and evening," Zwink said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.