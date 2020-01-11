Severe weather potential returns to area

Forecasters watched Ada area skies Friday for signs of severe weather. In addition to the threat of severe thunderstorms, forecasts called for rain changing to freezing rain, sleet and snow.
A tornado watch was issued for the Ada Area by late morning, covering an area northwest of Grove to southeast of Ardmore, including Pontotoc County.
“Widespread severe thunderstorms are likely across the southern Great Plains, mainly this afternoon and evening,” according to the Storm Prediction Center’s website Friday morning.
The Ada area faced an enhanced risk for severe storms. The main threat concerning forecasters was from damaging winds and hail. Higher-risk areas extended from far southeastern Oklahoma into Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana.
“Threats with the most intense storms include damaging winds and large hail,” according to the National Weather Service in Norman. “A tornado or two is possible, especially by late afternoon and evening across southeast Oklahoma.”
Weather conditions were expected to change rapidly with the advance of cold air Friday night into Saturday. Rain was expected to change to freezing rain, snow and sleet by Saturday morning, with a low in the lower 20s.
