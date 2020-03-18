The threat of severe weather returns to the Ada area tonight and Thursday.
The main threats from the weather system are damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, and a significant risk of flooding in areas with already saturated grounds from previous rainfall. Ada received more than four inches of rain in the last five days.
Pontotoc County is in the slight risk area for severe weather. A large swath of Oklahoma to the west in an area from Oklahoma City to Ardmore to Altus and stretching into north Texas is in an enhanced risk area.
