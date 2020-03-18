Flood threat

Canadian Sandy Creek flows over Reeves Road west of Ada Wednesday morning. Officials temporarily closed the road after a vehicles stalled in the waters and had to be towed out.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

The threat of severe weather returns to the Ada area tonight and Thursday.

The main threats from the weather system are damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, and a significant risk of flooding in areas with already saturated grounds from previous rainfall. Ada received more than four inches of rain in the last five days.

Pontotoc County is in the slight risk area for severe weather. A large swath of Oklahoma to the west in an area from Oklahoma City to Ardmore to Altus and stretching into north Texas is in an enhanced risk area.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

