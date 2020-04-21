The Ada area is at risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Meteorologist Ryan Barnes at the National Weather Service in Norman said two rounds of thunderstorms are expected.
"Tonight we expect storms to move out of Texas and into western Oklahoma," Barnes said. "We expect them to move into central and southern Oklahoma through the early morning hours Wednesday. The most likely chance for Ada appears to be about 2 a.m. to about 5 a.m.
"If a storm does come, it could be severe with a threat of large hail," Barnes said. "There may be a break between storms tomorrow morning, with an increased risk at about 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. There's a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with the biggest severe threat again being large hail.
"We can't rule out tornadoes," Barnes said. "There could be one or two tornadoes, depending on how much precipitation develops in the early morning hours on Wednesday."
Barnes urged people in the Ada area to remain weather aware and vigilant.
"Just go ahead and prepare for severe storms with the potential for large hail," Barnes said. "Be prepared to take shelter indoors."
The risk of severe weather for the Ada area returns Wednesday night, with an 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be severe.
