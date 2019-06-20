Severe thunderstorms ripped through the Ada area early Wednesday morning, downing trees and power lines, and leaving more than 15,000 homes and businesses without electric power.
“The first thunderstorm warning was issued at 1:35 a.m.” said Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier. “The storms were moving at 55 to 60 miles per hour, which is a sign of potentially high straight-line winds. The storms produced gusts of 70-80 mph.”
OG&E’s System Watch website indicated that a large number of customers in the region remained without power into mid morning, including 6,674 in Ada, 4,505 in Pauls Valley, 543 in Byng, 169 in Stratford, 152 in Konawa, and 76 in Stonewall.
By Wednesday evening, those numbers were reduced to 2,048 in Ada and 84 in Konawa, while Stonewall remained unchanged at 152 without power. Pauls Valley still had 4,491 homes and businesses without power Wednesday evening.
City of Ada crews were busy cleaning up after the storm. Particularly hard hit was Rosedale Cemetery, where crews used a dump truck and a front end loader to remove tree limbs from the roadway.
Authorities cautioned the public to beware of any downed power lines, as they may be energized even if they appear dormant, and to call authorities about any downed electrical lines.
The National Weather Service forecast a slight chance of rain for Wednesday and Wednesday night. The Ada area was on the far edge of a marginal risk area for additional severe weather.
