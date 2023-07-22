Multiple people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle, head-on collision just southwest of Ada.
The wreck occurred around 7:45 p.m. in a construction zone on state Highway 1, about two-tenths of a mile south of County Road 1560 in Latta.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said three medical helicopters were brought in and multiple people were injured, including at least one child.
This is a developing story. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation, and more information will be reported as it is provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.