Editor’s Note: Hey sports fans.
I have to apologize. I’ve neglect local softball. But that’s about to change today.
It’s been a little crazy around The Ada News sports desk the past couple of weeks — which is a good thing since that means’ four local basketball teams just finished incredible seasons. Let’s see if I can get caught up.
ROFF LADY TIGERS
Coach Jason Trimmer’s Roff club is off to a hot 8-1 start to the season.
On Monday, the Lady Tigers defeated Red Oak 16-5 and Pittsburg 7-0 at the Broken Bow Festival.
Against Red Oak, Chloe Eldred, Payton Owens and Danleigh Harris each hit a home run. Eldred finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Owens went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Harris finished 1-for-2 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored in an 11-hit RHS attack.
Slowpitch softball pitchers don’t get much attention, but Chloe Edred deserves some for her shutout of Pittsburg. She struck out two, walked three and allowed just six hits in six innings of work.
Eldred and Harris again launched home runs for the Lady Tigers.
Harris finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Eldred went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
The Lady Tigers have slugged an incredible 36 home runs so far and only four players have hit them. Paige Mayfield leads the way with 11, Owens has 10, Edred has eight and Harris has seven.
Owens is hitting a ridiculous .629 so far this spring.
BYNG LADY PIRATES
The Byng Lady Pirates opened up last week with a dandy against host Stonewall.
Byng trailed 9-5 early but scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning and five more in the top of the fifth and held off the Lady Longhorns 16-12.
Stonewall actually out-hit Byng 16-15 in the slugfest.
McKinley Feazle cracked three home runs in the contest for the visitors, finishing 3-for-4 with eight RBIs and three runs scored.
Britney Brooks-Teel, Alexa Thompson and Joelee Williams also homered for Byng.
The Lady Longhorns flexed their muscles too, hitting a combined five home runs. Sierra Lumbert cracked two round-trippers. She finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Also going yard for the hosts was Lyndi Humphers, Brittney Littlefield and Meghan Sliger.
STONEWALL LADY LONGHORNS
Speaking of the Lady Longhorns, they already have 10 games under their belts and are currently 4-6 on the season.
In their latest outing, the Lady Longhorns edged local rival Stratford 9-8. Stonewall scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the walk-off victory. With runners at second and third, A Reeves grounded out to the shortstop but both runners raced home during the play.
Stonewall had 12 hits in the contest let by Faith Ross who finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Sierra Lumbert went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Brittney Littlefield finished 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and scored a run.
Lundyn Anderson belted a solo home run for Stratford, while Abbie Phelps hit a triple. JimyJo Lemmings went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the Lady Bulldogs’ 17-hit attack.
TUPELO LADY TIGERS
Tupelo has played seven games so far and has struggled to find its groove at 1-6.
The Lady Tigers’ lone victory came Monday at the Rattan Festival when they outlasted Wright City 14-13.
Wright City led 13-12 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Lady Tigers started their rally by loading the bases on a base hit by Kaylea Palmer and back-to-back Lady Jax errors. With one out, Madyson Daffern walked to force in a run and tied the game at 13-13.
Shaylyn McCollum then hit a ball to the shortstop, resulting in Wright City’s third error of the inning, allowing Bella Neal to cross the plate with the winning run.
Breonna D’Aguanno led an eight-hit Tupelo attack, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ava Sliger went 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and four runs scored.
Tupelo was also aided by 13 walks from the Wright City pitcher.
Tinley Hall finished 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored to pace a 14-hit Lady Jax offense.
