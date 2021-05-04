Sleepiness caused a three-vehicle accident east of Stonewall Sunday afternoon.
Troopers report that a 2014 Ford Fiesta driven by Payton Swanick, 29, of Coalgate was traveling eastbound on state Highway 3E when he apparently fell asleep.
Swanick went left of the road’s center line striking a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by James Nola, 31, of Maud before colliding with a 2011 Ford, driven by Crystal Bussey, 32, of Maud, both of which were traveling westbound.
Swanick and passenger Ryan Swanick, 27, of Coalgate were pinned for approximately one hour before being freed by the Ada and Stonewall fire departments. Both were airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with trunk, internal and leg injuries.
Nola was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ada where he was treated and released. Nola's passenger Keaton Lloyd, 27, of Maud, was transported to the same hospital where he was treated and released.
A second passenger, a juvenile was transported to the same Oklahoma City hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury. A third passenger, a juvenile male was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ada where he was treated and released.
Bussey was transported to Mercy Hospital in Ada were she was treated and released. Three juvenile passengers ages 14, 11 and 7 were not injured.
