Most seven-year-olds prefer the ‘getting’ part of birthdays, but Charlee Broderick decided to celebrate by giving this year.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she could not have a birthday party. Instead she asked her friends and relatives to donate to an organization of her choice.
Charlee is most passionate about horses and art, so when she made her decision to donate her birthday money to the TLC Therapeutic Riding Center. It was an easy choice, and one that prompted a chain reaction.
“I love horses, and I just want to help people,” she said.
When Charlee began to ask her parents for a horse of her own, they agreed it would be good preparation to have proper riding instruction, and for her to learn the responsibilities that come along with having your very own horse. They reached out to Amy and Kevin Cusack, owners of the riding center. Her love for horses has only since grown.
When they began seeking donations, they only expected to receive between $200-$300, but within an hour of making the Facebook post, Charlee had received $500. Upon ending the fundraising, they were able to write a check to the riding center for over $1800.
“People that we didn’t even know were donating, it was pretty exciting,” said Megan Broderick, Charlee’s mom.
Beginning in 2009 at Stonewall schools, the organization has grown to service other surrounding communities by offering therapeutic services to both children and adults with physical, cognitive and/or emotional disabilities.
“I knew that Charlee wanted to help people with this money. I told her that we would also pay it forward,” Amy Cusack, director of TLC added.
After some brainstorming and planning, they had the idea to start a girls program that focuses on confidence and self-esteem building.
The six-week program will allow girls to connect with the horses and build relationships with each other. Upon finishing the program, the girls will have the opportunity to serve as mentors to those following their footsteps.
By involving their community, they hope to gain sponsorships from local women owned businesses and entrepreneurs, helping to engage more girls with the program.
Charlee expressed hopes that others will be inspired to pay it forward, starting their own chain reaction.
