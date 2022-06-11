Seth Wadley awards scholarships

Seth Wadley Chevrolet and Texoma Chevy Dealers representative Robbie Birnie presented two students with scholarships Thursday at the Ada dealership.
Wesley Bilbo of Ada High School and Camden Simon of Roff High School each received a $1000 scholarship. Bilbo plans to attend the University of Oklahoma in the fall, and Simon plans to attend Oklahoma State University.
“We had another successful scholarship program this year,” Birnie said. “We invited the 2022 senior class to submit an application and a two to three minute video online.
“Our scholarship program gives a total of 16 seniors an opportunity to win,” he added. “Each of our eight dealerships selected two winners. It was hard to pick only two winners, but you could see from Camden and Wesley’s videos why we picked them.”
