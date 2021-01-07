The Ada Public Library has teamed up with Google to help you learn how to read your resume like a hiring manager would do.
If you are seeking employment or may be considering a change in the new year, let Google Professional Trainer, Maria Elena Duron, provide strategies to improve your resume to help you stand out above the rest. You will be able to ask questions during the webinar. The first workshop, entitled Improve Your Resume with Practical Strategies is January 14 from 3 p.m until 4 p.m. You can register online at www.ada.lib.ok.us/.
You’ll need a device that can access the Internet. If you don’t have access, let the Ada Public Library staff help you! Available options include reserving a computer at the library for the training. Please call 580-436-8125, prompt 2 for more information.
Be watching for additional training opportunities for job seekers, as well as small business owners looking to establish or expand their business.
