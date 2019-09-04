Oklahoma City, OK — For more than 30 years, the OETA Movie Club, an Emmy Award-winning program, has featured movies from the golden age of Hollywood and beyond. Hosted by Back in Time producer Robert Burch, OETA Movie Club is an Oklahoma television institution that has entertained and introduced generations to the greatest movies ever made.
OETA Movie Club airs new episodes Saturday nights at 9 p.m. Here are the coming attractions for September Movie Club!
· Sept. 7: High Noon (1952) starring Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly and Thomas Mitchell. Directed by Fred Zinnemann.
· Sept. 14: Agnes of God (1985) starring Jane Fonda, Anne Bancroft and Meg Tilly. Directed by Norman Jewison.
· Sept. 21: Witness (1985) starring Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis and Lukas Haas. Directed by Peter Weir.
· Sept. 28: Stand by Me (1986) starring Wil Weaton, River Phoenix and Jerry O’Connell. Directed by Rob Reiner.
