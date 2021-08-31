September 25 Proclaimed PEC Day in Ada

Ada City Council’s Vice-Mayor Randy McFarlin recently met with management and staff of People’s Electric Cooperative (PEC) to present an official city proclamation honoring September 25 as PEC Day in Ada.
Held at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex in Ada, the event includes free admission and will open to the public at 9 a.m.
“While last year’s meeting was cancelled, we’re excited to bring PEC Day back to Ada and allow our members to meet with their board of trustees and cooperative employees, while enjoying great entertainment, prizes, excellent food and beautiful crafts,” said Jennifer Boeck, PEC Day organizer and PEC’s Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Relations.
PEC day goers should be aware of a few changes planned for the event.
“One of the biggest changes will be traffic flow into the Agri-Plex,” said Boeck. “All PEC Day traffic will enter from the west bound lane of Lonnie Abbott Boulevard.”
In order to relieve the past congestion inside the Big Red Barn of prior years, Boeck advised that an outside, drive-thru option has been added that will provide members the convenience of never leaving their cars to complete their PEC Day registration and receive their member gifts.
After presenting an annual meeting program and receiving two registration gifts—last year’s annual meeting cap and this year’s digital thermometer—PEC Day goers who still wish to stay for the prize drawings and entertainment will be directed to the main parking lot on the southside of the Big Red Barn for access to the planned activities. Those who do not wish to stay, will exit on to North Broadway Avenue from the parking area on the north side of the Convention Center. Members’ capital credit retirement checks will be mailed again this year.
“We aim to make this day great for our members and our community as safely as possible and to help them to feel as comfortable as possible,” said Boeck.
