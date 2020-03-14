Oklahoma is expanding its Medicaid program and will begin enrolling patients this summer, state Sen. Greg McCortney said Friday.
“We’ve said for years and years and years we wouldn’t and now we did, and nobody seems to have noticed,” he said. “Part of that is because we’re not actually taking care of people yet, but that will start happening in July.”
McCortney said Gov. Kevin Stitt made the decision to expand Medicaid, and lawmakers will spend part of the legislative session figuring out how to pay for it.
The senator estimated that expansion will cost about $1.2 billion a year, which would be split between the federal government and the state. The state would cover about 10% of the cost — roughly $150 million — and the feds would be responsible for 90%.
McCortney and state Rep. Ronny Johns talked about Medicaid expansion and other topics during a legislative breakfast Friday morning at People’s Electric Cooperative. The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, which was sponsored by Vision Bank, as a way to keep people informed about developments in the Legislature.
Medicaid expansion
Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority sent a state plan amendment to expand Medicaid to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. If it is approved, the request would boost the number of adult Oklahomans who qualify for Medicaid, which is known as SoonerCare in Oklahoma.
The state plan amendment, which could take effect July 1 if the feds approve it, is the first step toward implementing Stitt’s long-term health care plan, SoonerCare 2.0, according to a March 6 news release from the Health Care Authority. The agency said SoonerCare 2.0 would extend health care coverage to eligible adults through CMS’ Healthy Adult Opportunity demonstration waiver.
The Healthy Adult Opportunity waiver gives states the tools they need to design new approaches to health care coverage tailored to residents’ needs, in an effort to improve results and protect vulnerable Americans.
McCortney said Stitt’s decision to expand Medicaid, combined with an upcoming ballot measure on the same subject, has changed the way people think about the issue.
“The conversation is now not ‘Should we expand Medicaid?’” he said. “It’s ‘Is the way the governor did it, is that the best way, or is the ballot the best way to do it?’ It’s a whole new conversation.”
Stitt is pitching SoonerCare 2.0, which would establish work requirements and modest premiums for Medicaid recipients, as an alternative to State Question 802. SQ 802 would write traditional Medicaid expansion into the state Constitution.
Oklahomans will vote on SQ 802 later this year, but the date of the election has not been set yet.
If it passes, SQ 802 would amend the Oklahoma Constitution to require the state to expand Medicaid to cover low-income adults between the ages of 18 and 65 who do not already have health insurance. The measure would also bar the state from imposing restrictions that would make it more difficult to qualify for expanded coverage. In addition, SQ 802 would require the Health Care Authority to try to maximize the federal government’s share of the cost of expanding Medicaid.
McCortney said he wished the proponents of SQ 802 had framed it as a change in state law instead of a constitutional amendment.
“I wish they would have filed the state question just as putting in a statute, not into the Constitution,” he said. “Because one day, the Medicaid program is going to be changed on the federal level. And on that day — depending on how they do it and wording — that’ll end up in lawyers and courts.
“But it is entirely possible that we will have put in our state Constitution a program that no longer exists on the federal level. And all of a sudden, we will have to continue this program over here, even though the federal government is not going to fund that program anymore.”
Johns said he worries about how SQ 802 would affect the state’s budget.
“It seems that states that have expanded, more people qualified and applied for that Medicaid expansion than what was originally thought,” he said. “So then that drives the cost of that up a little bit. My biggest fear is if our general revenue — our budget — takes a hit, now we’re pulling money from education and all the other things that we’ve experienced in the last few years.”
