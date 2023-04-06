Only 111 public school districts would receive full teacher pay raises under the Senate amendments to the House Education Plan.

The Senate amendments to House Bill 2775 would only require public school districts following the state minimum salary schedule to give full teacher pay raises, neglecting over 43,000 teachers in over 400 districts. The latest report from the State Dept. of Education, published in December, shows only 111 public school districts follow the state minimum salary schedule.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, called the Senate amendments a ‘some win, most lose’ plan.

“As I’ve been saying all along, the Senate amendments to the House Education Plan do not support every student, every parent, every teacher and every school district in Oklahoma,” McCall said. “The more information that comes out, the more we see that the House plan is superior because it benefits every person in every part of our state. This is even more evident in light of the fact that the Senate has touted their plan as having a ‘more significant teacher pay raise’ than the House plan, when in fact their plan only provides full or partial raises for some, not all. The Senate plan is a ‘some win, most lose’ plan, and the numbers prove that fact.”

The House Education Plan, which includes HB2775 and House Bill 1935, required a minimum pay raise of $2,500 per teacher and provided additional funding to districts that could be used for further teacher pay raises. The Senate amendments to HB2775 follow the funding formula and only fund full raises for teachers in school districts on the state minimum salary schedule.

Under the Senate amendments, only schools in these 111 school districts would be required to give a full teacher pay raise:

Adair County: Cave Springs, Peavine, Stilwell

Alfalfa County: Cherokee

Beaver County: Turpin

Blaine County: Okeene

Bryan County: Calera, Choctaw Nation Interlocal

Caddo County: Binger-Oney, Cyril, Fort Cobb-Broxton, Hinton

Carter County: Healdton, Plainview, Wilson

Cherokee County: Hulbert, Peggs, Shady Grove

Craig County: White Oak

Creek County: Oilton

Delaware County: Kenwood, Moseley, Oaks-Mission

Garfield County: Drummond, Garber, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Waukomis

Garvin County: Paoli

Grady County: Alex

Greer County: Granite

Harper County: Buffalo

Haskell County: Kinta, Whitefield

Hughes County: Moss

Jackson County: Navajo

Jefferson County: Ryan, Terral

Johnston County: Coleman, Milburn, Ravia, Wapanucka

Kiowa County: Mountain View-Gotebo

Latimer County: Panola, Wilburton

LeFlore County: Bokoshe, Cameron, Fanshawe, Hodgen, Monroe, Spiro, Talihina, Whitesboro

Lincoln County: Meeker, White Rock

Love County: Greenville, Turner

Major County: Aline-Cleo, Cimarron, Ringwood

Mayes County: Osage, Wickliffe

McCurtain County: Eagletown, Smithville

McIntosh County: Hanna, Midway, Ryal, Stidham

Murray County: Sulphur

Muskogee County: Braggs, Warner

Noble County: Perry

Nowata County: Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville

Okfuskee County: Mason

Oklahoma County: Luther

Okmulgee County: Dewar, Twin Hills

Osage County: Bowring, Pawhuska, Prue

Ottawa County: Turkey Ford

Pawnee County: Jennings, Pawnee

Payne County: Glencoe, Yale

Pittsburg County: Canadian, Crowder, Haileyville, Pittsburg, Tannehill

Pontotoc County: Stonewall

Pottawatomie County: Asher, Macomb, Wanette

Pushmataha County: Albion, Clayton, Moyers, Rattan, Tuskahoma

Roger Mills County: Hammon, Leedey, Reydon

Seminole County: Butner

Sequoyah County: Belfonte

Texas County: Optima, Straight, Tyrone

Tulsa County: Keystone, Liberty

Wagoner County: Wagoner

Woodward County: Sharon-Mutual

