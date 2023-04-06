Only 111 public school districts would receive full teacher pay raises under the Senate amendments to the House Education Plan.
The Senate amendments to House Bill 2775 would only require public school districts following the state minimum salary schedule to give full teacher pay raises, neglecting over 43,000 teachers in over 400 districts. The latest report from the State Dept. of Education, published in December, shows only 111 public school districts follow the state minimum salary schedule.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, called the Senate amendments a ‘some win, most lose’ plan.
“As I’ve been saying all along, the Senate amendments to the House Education Plan do not support every student, every parent, every teacher and every school district in Oklahoma,” McCall said. “The more information that comes out, the more we see that the House plan is superior because it benefits every person in every part of our state. This is even more evident in light of the fact that the Senate has touted their plan as having a ‘more significant teacher pay raise’ than the House plan, when in fact their plan only provides full or partial raises for some, not all. The Senate plan is a ‘some win, most lose’ plan, and the numbers prove that fact.”
The House Education Plan, which includes HB2775 and House Bill 1935, required a minimum pay raise of $2,500 per teacher and provided additional funding to districts that could be used for further teacher pay raises. The Senate amendments to HB2775 follow the funding formula and only fund full raises for teachers in school districts on the state minimum salary schedule.
Under the Senate amendments, only schools in these 111 school districts would be required to give a full teacher pay raise:
Adair County: Cave Springs, Peavine, Stilwell
Alfalfa County: Cherokee
Beaver County: Turpin
Blaine County: Okeene
Bryan County: Calera, Choctaw Nation Interlocal
Caddo County: Binger-Oney, Cyril, Fort Cobb-Broxton, Hinton
Carter County: Healdton, Plainview, Wilson
Cherokee County: Hulbert, Peggs, Shady Grove
Craig County: White Oak
Creek County: Oilton
Delaware County: Kenwood, Moseley, Oaks-Mission
Garfield County: Drummond, Garber, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Waukomis
Garvin County: Paoli
Grady County: Alex
Greer County: Granite
Harper County: Buffalo
Haskell County: Kinta, Whitefield
Hughes County: Moss
Jackson County: Navajo
Jefferson County: Ryan, Terral
Johnston County: Coleman, Milburn, Ravia, Wapanucka
Kiowa County: Mountain View-Gotebo
Latimer County: Panola, Wilburton
LeFlore County: Bokoshe, Cameron, Fanshawe, Hodgen, Monroe, Spiro, Talihina, Whitesboro
Lincoln County: Meeker, White Rock
Love County: Greenville, Turner
Major County: Aline-Cleo, Cimarron, Ringwood
Mayes County: Osage, Wickliffe
McCurtain County: Eagletown, Smithville
McIntosh County: Hanna, Midway, Ryal, Stidham
Murray County: Sulphur
Muskogee County: Braggs, Warner
Noble County: Perry
Nowata County: Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville
Okfuskee County: Mason
Oklahoma County: Luther
Okmulgee County: Dewar, Twin Hills
Osage County: Bowring, Pawhuska, Prue
Ottawa County: Turkey Ford
Pawnee County: Jennings, Pawnee
Payne County: Glencoe, Yale
Pittsburg County: Canadian, Crowder, Haileyville, Pittsburg, Tannehill
Pontotoc County: Stonewall
Pottawatomie County: Asher, Macomb, Wanette
Pushmataha County: Albion, Clayton, Moyers, Rattan, Tuskahoma
Roger Mills County: Hammon, Leedey, Reydon
Seminole County: Butner
Sequoyah County: Belfonte
Texas County: Optima, Straight, Tyrone
Tulsa County: Keystone, Liberty
Wagoner County: Wagoner
Woodward County: Sharon-Mutual
