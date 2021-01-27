State Sen. Greg McCortney has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the National Conference of State Legislature’s (NCSL) Task Force on Innovations in State Health Systems.
McCortney, R-Ada, is chair of the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee.
He said he welcomed the opportunity to learn more about how other states are dealing with mutual health care challenges and concerns, particularly as the nation and the world continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This task force was created to help provide states with greater insight into the issues and opportunities faced in reforming health care systems with the goal of improving care while addressing ever-increasing costs,” McCortney said.
“We’ll look at new technologies and methods to help us balance those goals, and we’ll benefit from the additional input and perspectives from state legislators throughout the country.”
There will be opportunities to attend virtual and in-person meetings throughout the year, McCortney said, on a variety of topics.
The task force’s most recent meeting in December examined how data is used to improve public health, as well as presentations on contact tracing, vaccine confidence and prevention of COVID-19.
“Health care is always a top priority, but there is an increased urgency as we work with municipalities, counties and the federal government in addressing critical needs resulting from the pandemic,” McCortney said.
“I’m gratified to have a leadership role on this task force and look forward to working with my colleagues around the country in the coming year to improve public health.”
