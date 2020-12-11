OKLAHOMA CITY – State Sen. Greg McCortney will continue to serve as chair of the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee for the next two years. McCortney, R-Ada, previously served as vice chair and then chair of the committee and has been reappointed to lead Health and Human Services by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.
“I’m grateful to Pro Tem Treat for his continued confidence in my work leading Health and Human Services. I’ve always believed this committee is crucial to building a stronger future for our state through better public health outcomes—that’s never been more true than it is now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact citizens throughout Oklahoma,” McCortney said. “We also face significant challenges after the vote to expand Medicaid in our state. But we have talented, dedicated members who will be working with me to find solutions and move Oklahoma forward. I appreciate the opportunity to serve and thank you all for your prayers and support.”
In addition to his chairmanship for Health and Human Services, McCortney will also hold seats on the Appropriations Subcommittee for Health and Human Services, and the Committees for Finance, Rules and Business, Commerce and Tourism.
The Senate will hold an organizational day on Jan. 5, and the session will formally get underway on Feb. 1.
For more information, contact Sen. Greg McCortney at 405-521-5541, or email Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.