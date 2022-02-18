Traffic was snared for a portion of Thursday morning after two semi-tractor trailers collided in the westbound lane of U.S. 377 at the interchange with State highway 19.
No one was injured by the accident, but Ada firefighters worked to clean up vehicle fluids spilled on the roadway, while Pontotoc County deputies worked to slow and divert traffic.
One semi remained in the roadway, and another was in the center median. Both vehicles remained upright.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was investigating the incident.
