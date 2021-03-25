A semi-tractor-trailer truck hauling type 2 dry cement overturned Wednesday at Latta Road and the J. A. Richardson Loop south of Ada.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
The accident occurred when the driver attempted to turn onto the eastbound onramp of the J. A. Richardson Loop from Latta Road. Several of the vehicles' wheels struck a curb prior to the truck rolling onto its right side.
The cargo of cement and the truck's fuel tanks remained intact. Firefighters worked to contain a small oil spill from the truck's engine.
The eastbound entrance ramp remained closed while emergency personnel worked to clean up the scene and investigate.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ada Fire Department, and Mercy EMS responded to the incident.
