Dr. Jeff Elliott, O.D. and his staff celebrated 25 years in Ada Friday with an in-office party that included balloons, optometry-themed cookies, and popcorn.
“Today we’re celebrating 25 years in Ada,” the optometrist said. “I graduated from Latta in 1990, and East Central in 1994, and then graduated from optometry school in 1998.”
Elliott said he attended Northeastern State University College of Optometry in Tahlequah.
“God definitely has blessed me with good friend and family,” Elliott added, “being in a town where people are loyal and will stay with you over the years.”
The doctor spoke about improvements in his practice over the years.
“The technology has definitely made it easier for us to monitor and watch conditions here in Ada, where 25 years ago, a lot of times we were having to send people to Oklahoma City for follow-up care and further testing,” he said. “But we’re able to do a lot of that here in Ada now.”
Elliott said retinal scanning technology is one of the most exciting developments.
“The scanning, where we can look at the different layers of the retina, and monitor things like diabetes and macular degeneration more accurately, that we can see how the retina is doing,” he said about the latest technology. “It’s called OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) testing. A lot of the retinal imaging is a lot more sharp, a lot more detailed.”
Elliott said he plans to remain in the community for the foreseeable future.
“We’ll see what tomorrow brings,” he said, “but I plan on staying here in Ada. My mom and dad both grew up in the Latta area, my grandparents graduated from Ada. That’s one great thing about being an optometrist; I could practice anywhere in the country, but I’m home, and this is where I want to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.