A section of East Woodland Drive is closed temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
The 2300 and 2400 blocks of East Woodland Drive, between Mayfair Street and Mayfair Way are closed beginning today, January 4 for approximately one week. Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
